Mairs & Power INC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,453,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,681,000 after acquiring an additional 700,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after acquiring an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/mairs-power-inc-boosts-stake-in-weyerhaeuser-co-wy.html.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.