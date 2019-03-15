Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,736,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,068,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,948,000 after purchasing an additional 93,188 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,384,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,898,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $159.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

