Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $219,000 in RLI Corp (RLI) Stock

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in RLI by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RLI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,703,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.93. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $79.98.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $220.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. RLI’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $704,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $103,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,540 shares of company stock worth $1,069,408. 5.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $219,000 in RLI Corp (RLI) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/magnus-financial-group-llc-invests-219000-in-rli-corp-rli-stock.html.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.