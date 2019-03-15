Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Finisar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Finisar in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Finisar in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Finisar in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Finisar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNSR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Finisar from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Finisar in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

FNSR stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Finisar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Finisar news, EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $32,370.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/magnus-financial-group-llc-buys-new-position-in-finisar-co-fnsr.html.

Finisar Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.