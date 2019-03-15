Magi (XMG) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Magi has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Magi has a market capitalization of $125,149.00 and $0.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magi coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Magi Profile

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,495,023 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

