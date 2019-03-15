Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

