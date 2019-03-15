Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.
Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $17.55.
Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.
