Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Celgene accounts for about 0.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Celgene by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Celgene by 55.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Celgene by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 473,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Celgene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

