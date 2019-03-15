Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,629 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $69,872.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $100.82. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $101.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

