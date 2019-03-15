Mackay Shields LLC Has $37.15 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 40,564 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 4,889 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $656,788.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $797,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,568.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,729 shares of company stock worth $79,673,057. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.15. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.84, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

