Lynne Biggar Sells 15,000 Shares of Visa Inc (V) Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE V opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $116.03 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

