Luminex Co. (LMNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 11th

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Luminex has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luminex to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.
Luminex stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Luminex has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LMNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.
Luminex Company Profile
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.
