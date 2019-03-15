Lumentum (LITE) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.79.

LITE traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.15. 49,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,053. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $147,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares in the company, valued at $920,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $482,388.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lumentum by 4,834.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,194 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lumentum by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

