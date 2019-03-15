LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,452,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 122,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 595,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 131,722 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 287,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James C. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $3,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,209 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,550.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James A. Forese sold 8,828 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $574,791.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 574,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,772.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,131 shares of company stock worth $592,878,814 over the last quarter.

BLW stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

