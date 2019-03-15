LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $51.55 and $18.94. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $753,623.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00384002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.01713439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005028 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.