Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of LOW opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

