Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,385,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $959,189,000 after buying an additional 221,683 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

NYSE:LOW opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

