Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $121,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $100.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

