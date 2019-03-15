Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $540,000 Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 402.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 55.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 19.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.79%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $205,629.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $64,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $550,668 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on GrubHub in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $540,000 Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-540000-stake-in-grubhub-inc-grub.html.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.