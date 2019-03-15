Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,818.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 295,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 710,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, VP Raphael D’amico acquired 3,200 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $49,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHX opened at $16.08 on Friday. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $269.21 million, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.40. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

