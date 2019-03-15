Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $448,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

