Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,775 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 1,399.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $267,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,367,100. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Crocs had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

