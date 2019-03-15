Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 199,493 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.33% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,140,856 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.82.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.
