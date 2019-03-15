Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $39.41 Million Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.76% of H & R Block worth $39,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

HRB opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

