Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $38.45 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175,461 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $241.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.95, a P/E/G ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.44. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $245.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.46, for a total value of $5,246,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,304 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $306,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,756 shares of company stock worth $57,018,261. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

