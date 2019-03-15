Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $35.60 Million Position in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 135,677 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $35,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $294.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $216.47 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total transaction of $229,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.22, for a total value of $663,923.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,654.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,811 shares of company stock worth $1,107,763 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

