Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 115,257 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,257 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.86% of Axis Capital worth $37,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Axis Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 140,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 384,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

AXS opened at $56.98 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.03 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

