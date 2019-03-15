London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,357 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,080.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,751,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231,204 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CSX by 11,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,390,771 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,045,000 after buying an additional 3,178,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,803,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 2,462,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,545,000 after buying an additional 1,384,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,678. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

