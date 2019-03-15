London Co. of Virginia Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

IWB opened at $156.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

