London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 986,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215,311 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $24,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory E. Poling sold 32,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $826,563.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCP opened at $29.18 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GCP Applied Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

