LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.39 Million in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stock

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,220,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9,095.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,042,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,418,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.09.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

