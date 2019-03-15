LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.02 Million in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,184 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Qorvo by 169.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 366.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

In related news, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,540.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $68.65 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

