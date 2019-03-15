LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of DOV opened at $90.81 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,142,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,800. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

