Lisa R. Bacus Sells 12,000 Shares of Teradata Co. (TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDC remained flat at $$47.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 900,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,950. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 114,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Teradata by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

