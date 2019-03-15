Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) PT Raised to $48.00

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $43,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin K. Gordon sold 11,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $165,980.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $225,496.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

