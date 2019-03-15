Line Corp (LN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Line in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Line in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Line from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Line stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.64. Line has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 116.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Line by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Line by 183.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Line in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Line in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Line by 212.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

