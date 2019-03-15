Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LIND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 70,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,957. The firm has a market cap of $713.58 million, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of -0.03. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $140,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,774.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 88,970 shares of company stock worth $1,381,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

