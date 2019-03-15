Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limbach an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $5.65 on Friday. Limbach has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Charles A. Bacon III bought 14,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $81,591.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $61,325.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 273,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,032.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,333. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 52.2% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,443 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

