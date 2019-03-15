Lido Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $22,285,040.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,581,281. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.09. The company had a trading volume of 48,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,094. The stock has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

