Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.97 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000.
BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,100 shares.
