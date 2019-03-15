Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,026 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,485,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,022,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 207,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,676. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

