Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Safestore (SAFE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 645 ($8.43).

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 598.75 ($7.82) on Tuesday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 620.50 ($8.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 11.15 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

