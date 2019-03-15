Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Safestore (SAFE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 645 ($8.43).
Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 598.75 ($7.82) on Tuesday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 620.50 ($8.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
