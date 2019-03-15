Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Insider Richard N. Baer Sells 19,988 Shares

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $829,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. 200,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 250,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWONA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

