Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $2.19 Million in General Motors (GM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. General Motors comprises about 1.1% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 2,136,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,076. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

