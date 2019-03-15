Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires Shares of 4,428 Harris Co. (HRS)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 75.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 10.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harris by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harris in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Shares of HRS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $159.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,832. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

