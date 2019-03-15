Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,562. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/lehman-derafelo-financial-resources-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-invesco-bulletshares-2025-corporate-bond-etf-bscp.html.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.