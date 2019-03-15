Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Insider Mark Zinkula Sells 106,692 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Mark Zinkula sold 106,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £292,336.08 ($381,988.87).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 279.65 ($3.65) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 241.65 ($3.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 323 ($4.22) to GBX 339 ($4.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 290.45 ($3.80).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

