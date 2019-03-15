Lee Klarich Sells 7,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.11, for a total value of $1,808,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,893,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 12th, Lee Klarich sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.60, for a total value of $1,684,500.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $861,885.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $242.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,047,729,000 after acquiring an additional 925,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,607,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $362,144,000 after acquiring an additional 146,447 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,391 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

