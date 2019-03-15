Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Stake Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 556.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,778 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lam Research by 35,969.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15,716,622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1,921.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,848,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,892,000 after buying an additional 2,707,651 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,256,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,538,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,736,000 after buying an additional 1,208,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,542,000 after buying an additional 804,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,378. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $9.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,500. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.68.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

