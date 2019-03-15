L & S Advisors Inc Increases Position in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $207.74. The company had a trading volume of 480,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,044. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $209.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/l-s-advisors-inc-increases-position-in-shopify-inc-shop.html.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.