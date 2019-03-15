L & S Advisors Inc Buys 4,765 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total value of $400,364.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $818,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,652 shares of company stock worth $45,891,526. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $234.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

NYSE PANW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.44. 184,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

